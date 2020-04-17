Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry hail reduction in policy rate

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has appreciated the reduction in policy rate,saying it would create positive impact on the industrial sector ,especially during the current situation.

President FCCI, Rana Sikandar Azam, while taking to media persons Friday, said the government has taken right step to provide relief and reduced the policy rate by 2 percent from 11 to 9. This cut has not only fulfilled the demand of industrialists for single digit policy rate but it will also boost the industrial sector.

He said that two percent cut in policy rate will also decrease production cost and the industrialists will have sufficient amount to use for other projects.

However,he appealed to the government to provide relaxation in the lockdown for six hours daily for industrial, trade and business activities of all types so that people could earn their bread and butter. "Pakistan, a developing country,cannot bear the impact of long period lockdown", he said.