Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry office to remain closed till May 27

The office of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) will remain closed for Eid holidays till May 28, 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :The office of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) will remain closed for Eid holidays till May 28, 2020.

According to FCCI spokesperson, last date for renewal of FCCI membership has been extended to May 31, therefore, FCCI members can get their membership renewed from May 28 to 31, 2020.