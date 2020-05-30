Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry office to remain open on Sunday for membership renewal

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) will remain open on Sunday (May 31) for renewal of membership.

FCCI President Rana Sikandar-e-Azam Khan, in a statement here on Saturday, said the FCCI membership would be renewed without any late fee up to May 31, therefore, the members should avail this facility.

The staff would remain available in the office from 9am to 5pm, he added.