UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Office To Remain Open On Sunday For Membership Renewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 09:37 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry office to remain open on Sunday for membership renewal

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) will remain open on Sunday (May 31) for renewal of membership

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) will remain open on Sunday (May 31) for renewal of membership.

FCCI President Rana Sikandar-e-Azam Khan, in a statement here on Saturday, said the FCCI membership would be renewed without any late fee up to May 31, therefore, the members should avail this facility.

The staff would remain available in the office from 9am to 5pm, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chamber May Sunday Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Austria's Formula 1 Opener Gets Go-Ahead for July ..

3 minutes ago

Governor Secretariat refutes news of shifting KP G ..

3 minutes ago

Football: German Bundesliga results

3 minutes ago

Sudan Summons Ethiopian Diplomat Over Deadly Borde ..

3 minutes ago

Usman Dar reviews 'tiger force' performance in Pun ..

10 minutes ago

Unknown dacoits loot Rs 400,000 from photo journa ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.