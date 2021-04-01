Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry starts working with 50% staff due to corona

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has started working with 50% staff from April 01 in view of the recent severe wave of corona and as per the directions of Punjab Government's Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

According to the office memorandum of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 50% staff will be present physically in the office while remaining 50% staff will work from their homes.

In this regard, the FCCI staff has been divided into two groups, a spokesman of the chamber said.