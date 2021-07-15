UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Announces Election Schedule For 2021-22

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 06:58 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry announces election schedule for 2021-22

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has announced its election schedule for the year 2021-22.

A meeting of the FCCI executive committee was held here with Acting President FCCI Chaudhry Talat Mahmood in the chair. The committee formed a 3-member election commission to conduct the process in a fair, free and impartial manner.

The election commission will consist of Engineer Rizwan Ashraf, Ayub Sabir and Aatif Munir.

The provisional voters list will be issued on July 19, 2021 and the final list will be displayed on on Aug 21, 2021.

Candidates could submit their nomination papers till Aug 25, 2021. Scrutiny of the nomination papers would be completed till August 26, 2021 and the list of nominations would be displayed on the same day.

The final list of candidates would be displayed on Sept 10, 2021.

The polling for corporate class will be held at FCCI complex on September 15, 2021, followed by polling for associate class on September 16, 2021. The election commission will also conduct an election for the one woman seat on September 17, 2021.

Any elected member of the executive committee could submit his nomination for the election of office bearers (President, senior vice president and vice president) on September 18, 2021.

The polling for the office bearers will be held on Sept 22; however, the final result will be officially announced during the Annual General Meeting, to be held on Sept 30, 2021.

