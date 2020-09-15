Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry associate class elected

Associate class of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has been elected during annual election of FCCI for 2020-21, here Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Associate class of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has been elected during annual election of FCCI for 2020-21, here Tuesday.

According to unofficial results, 14 candidates participated in the annual election for 7 seats of associate class. Out of them, Khalid Parvaiz of M/s New Shaheen Hosiery, Ejaz Nisar of M/s Tristar International, Muhammad Afzal of M/s Afzal Enterprises, Muhammad Fazil of M/s National Traders, Usama Saeed Awan of M/s Saria Saeed Awan Estate Linkers & Developers, Abdul Jabbar of M/s Honda Center and Khurram Shehzad of M/s Papers Club were elected as members of associate class FCCI.

According to members FCCI Election Commission, 483 voters cast their votes and out of them 3 votes were rejected. The contesting candidate Khalid Parvaiz of M/s New Shaheen Hosiery got 1020 votes, Ejaz Nisar of M/s Tristar International 1009 votes, Muhammad Afzal of M/s Afzal Enterprises 1010 votes, Muhammad Fazil of M/s National Traders 1002 votes, Usama Saeed Awan of M/s Saria Saeed Awan Estate Linkers & Developers 1001 votes, Abdul Jabbar of M/s Honda Center 991 votes, Khurram Shehzad of M/s Papers Club 965 votes, Malik Manzoor Maqbool of M/s al-Falah Hosiery 147 votes, Muhammad Tayyab of M/s Tayyab & Brothers 144 votes, Noorul Huda Butt of M/s Butt Jee Store 112 votes, Muhammad Inaam Ullah Khan of M/s Khan Corporation 112 votes, Ashfaq Hussain of M/s Paradise Center 130 votes, Muhammad Mudassar Bashir of M/s Qualitics Trading 106 votes and Fakharuz Zaman Butt of M/s Butt Brothers' Beauty House got 100 votes.

Total 1143 out of 2911 voters cast their votes for associate class while 7 votes were cancelled.

Seven members of corporate class including Ehtesham Javaid of M/s Jubilee Textile Industry (Private) Limited, Fayyaz Ahmad of M/s Hafeez Packages (Private) Limited, Muhammad Aslam of M/s Power Chemical Industry Limited, Zulfiqar Ahmad of M/s ZA food Industry, Zeeshanul Haq Sheikh of M/s Haq Textile Mills, Muhammad Tahir Yaqoob of M/s Mian Scientific Corporation (Private) Limited and Muhammad Munawwar Ahmad of M/s Khyber Textile Industries were elected on Monday while Mrs. Nighat Shahid was already elected uncontested on one reserved seat for females.

Polling for election of president, senior vice president and vice president seats will be held on September 19 and for this purpose, nomination papers will be received up to September 17 (Thursday) and their scrutiny will be conducted on September 18 (Friday).

Members of FCCI executive committee are eligible to contest top slots of the chamber and official announcement of FCCI election results will be made during its annual general meeting on September 30, FCCI spokesman said.