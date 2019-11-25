Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Norway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ):Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) acting president Zafar Iqbal Sarwar has condemned the desecration of Holy Quran in Norway and urged the government to take up the issue at Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) to stop the recurrence of such like incidents in future.

He said that it was very strange that after the declaration of some courts in European countries that blasphemous acts cannot fall under the purview of freedom of expression and such acts must be discouraged.

He said that such incidents would not only divide the countries on the basis of their beliefs but also disturb world peace at large.

He said that now people living in Norway must concentrate on promoting harmony instead of encouraging such fanatics who were out to sabotage peace in the country.

Zafar Iqbal Sarwar requested the Norwegian government to develop communal harmony monument or centre at this site to express its firm commitment to support communal harmony and brotherhood.