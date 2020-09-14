UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Corporate Class Elected

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 09:11 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry corporate class elected

Corporate Class of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has been elected in annual election of FCCI for 2020-21, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Corporate Class of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has been elected in annual election of FCCI for 2020-21, here on Monday.

According to unofficial results, 11 candidates participated in the annual election for 7 seat of corporate class. Out of them, Ehtesham Javaid of M/s Jubilee Textile Industry (Private) Limited, Fayyaz Ahmad of M/s Hafeez Packages (Private) Limited, Muhammad Aslam of M/s Power Chemical Industry Limited, Zulfiqar Ahmad of M/s ZA food Industry, Zeeshanul Haq Sheikh of M/s Haq Textile Mills, Muhammad Tahir Yaqoob of M/s Mian Scientific Corporation (Private) Limited and Muhammad Munawwar Ahmad of M/s Khyber Textile Industries were elected as members of FCCI corporate class.

According to members of FCCI Election Commission, 483 voters cast their votes, out of them 3 votes were rejected. The contesting candidate Ehstesham Javaid of M/s Jubilee Textile Industry (Private Limited got 433 votes, Fayyaz Ahmad of M/s Hafeez Packages (Private) Limited 429 votes, Muhammad Aslam of M/s Power Chemical Industry Limited 436 votes, Zulfiqar Ahmad of M/s ZA Food Industry 423 votes, Zeeshanul Haq Sheikh of M/s Haq Textile Mills 433 votes, Muhammad Tahir Yaqoob of M/s Mian Scientific Corporation (Private) Limited 420 votes, Muhammad Munawwar Ahmad of M/s Khyber Textile Industries 422 votes, Khawaja Shajar Mehmood of M/s Khawaja Textile Industry 57 votes, Tajammal Hussain of M/s Tajammal Travels (Private) Limited 51 votes, Muhammad Mohsin Akhtar of M/s A&K Pharmaceuticals 89 votes and Abdullah Shehzad of M/s Jannatul Firdous Travels & Tours (Private) Limited got 59 votes.

The election for associate class FCCI will be held on Tuesday. Polling will start at 9 a.m. and it will continue up to 5 p.m. during which 2911 voters will cast their votes for election of 7 seat of associate class.

However, Mrs. Nighat Shahid has already been elected uncontested on one reserved seat for females whereas election for president, senior vice president and vice president seats will be held later and official announcement of election results will be made during annual general meeting of the chamber on September 30, FCCI spokesman said.

