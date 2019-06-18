UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Delegation To Leave For Spain

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 08:52 PM

A 18-member delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) headed by Mian Tanveer Ahmed Senior Vice President will leave for Spain to participate in ITMA-2019 to be held in Barcelona from June 19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :A 18-member delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) headed by Mian Tanveer Ahmed Senior Vice President will leave for Spain to participate in ITMA-2019 to be held in Barcelona from June 19.

In this connection, an introductory meeting of delegates was held here on Tuesday who got visas for the event.

The participants will have individual meetings with the manufacturers of textile machinery to finalize their purchase deals etc.

