Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands SOPs for businessmen to open their shops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Rana Sikandar Azam has demanded issuance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for businessmen to open their shops.

Talking to a delegation of traders belonging to Nishatabad here on Thursday, he said that trading community was experiencing the worst-ever mental torture due to continuous lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan. This situation has not only brought our economic activities to a grinding halt but also opened floodgates of unemployment.

He said that he was fully aware of the ill-impacts of continuous lockdown and due to his efforts, the government had allowed export sector to re-start their operations by following necessary precautionary measures.

He said that the government should also announced the SOPs for businessmen and allow them to open their shops.

The delegation members explained their individual and collective problems and warned that they would be forced to protestation if lockdown was further extended by the government.

The delegation was consistent of Husnain Raza, Sajid Ali, Muhammad Sufian and Muhammad Shahid.