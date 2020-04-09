UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Demands SOPs For Businessmen To Open Their Shops

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:53 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands SOPs for businessmen to open their shops

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Rana Sikandar Azam has demanded issuance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for businessmen to open their shops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Rana Sikandar Azam has demanded issuance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for businessmen to open their shops.

Talking to a delegation of traders belonging to Nishatabad here on Thursday, he said that trading community was experiencing the worst-ever mental torture due to continuous lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan. This situation has not only brought our economic activities to a grinding halt but also opened floodgates of unemployment.

He said that he was fully aware of the ill-impacts of continuous lockdown and due to his efforts, the government had allowed export sector to re-start their operations by following necessary precautionary measures.

He said that the government should also announced the SOPs for businessmen and allow them to open their shops.

The delegation members explained their individual and collective problems and warned that they would be forced to protestation if lockdown was further extended by the government.

The delegation was consistent of Husnain Raza, Sajid Ali, Muhammad Sufian and Muhammad Shahid.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Chamber Commerce Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan dials Rana Sana Ullah to discuss politi ..

21 minutes ago

Belgian league buys time before declaring season d ..

3 minutes ago

ANP chief expresses grief over Leaguer's death

3 minutes ago

Stocks climb as markets find comfort in virus numb ..

3 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister condoles sad demise of Saranjam ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to receive $1.4billion IMF in coming week ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.