Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands up-gradation of EOBI biometric verification system

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ):Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rana Muhammad Sikandar-e-Azam Khan has demanded upgradation of biometric verification system of the Employees Old-age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to ensure speedy processing of pensioners' cases across the country.

He was talking to a delegation of the EOBI pensioners, led by Colonel (retd) Zafar Iqbal. He said that the pensioners had toiled hard during their productive age to qualify for the reward of the pension during their retired life.

He said that the government must remove inherent faults of computerised system to further streamline expeditious payment to pensioners.

He said that Easy Paisa shops were least interested in immediate payment to pensions.

According to the Easy Paisa shops, biometric attestation system was insufficient to handle heavy workload and hence the EOBI should upgrade its system, he said and added that due to old-age the identification of pensioners also becomes difficult and they have to repeatedly visit the shops to get their pensioners. Moreover, a special facility in the system should also be introduced to identify broken fingerprints of pensioners due to their old-age.

Rana Sikandar also expressed concerns over closure of EOBI office in Amin Town which was further complicating the problems of pensioners.