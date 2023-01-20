UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq Urges To Equip Youth With Emerging Skills

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq said on Friday that youth were an asset of the country and they should be equipped with emerging skills and technologies to compete with the developed countries

Addressing the students of Akhuwat Boarding School established under Tasneem Noorani Foundation (TNF) in Abbaspur near here, he said that Pakistan was a dynamic, emerging and robust country in the late 1950.

"A country like Germany was demanding human resources from Pakistan", he said and added that at that time PIA was one of the leading airlines of the world which nurtured many airlines of other countries. He said that international travellers preferred PIA only because of its quality service.

The FCCI President said that Pakistan was a blessed country which had all seasons in addition to the most productive youth of the world.

He told the students they were Pakistan's real future and all hopes were hinged upon them as they had the potential to drag Pakistan out of current crises.

Dr. Khurram Tariq was optimistic that Pakistan would soon regain its lost glory as youth would once again transform Pakistan into a dynamic country as visioned by the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Maj (Retd) Taseer Akram Rana and Dr Khansa Khakwani also addressed the meeting.

They appreciated the school management for their excellent administration and high quality of education. They also acknowledged the potentialities of the student community.

TNF chairman Tasneem Noorani, Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Mahmood Malik and WingCommander Samad Mateen were also present.

