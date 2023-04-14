Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq stresses need to produce responsive teachers

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq stressed the need for focussing on producing better, passionate and more responsive teachers who could inculcate thinking in the student's community

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq stressed the need for focussing on producing better, passionate and more responsive teachers who could inculcate thinking in the student's community.

He was talking to Dr Nazia Parveen and Dr Sabahat of Faisalabad Campus of the University of Education who visited FCCI and had detailed discussion with the president on education related issues.

Dr Nazia Parveen is currently undertaking a six-month training course under a US Public Affairs funded project to enhance the creativity of the students.� Dr Khurram Tariq underlined the importance of quality teachers who could equip students with capabilities to resolve the emerging issues by offering out of box solutions.

He said that Saudi Arabia is going to be digitalized and it needs 20,000 IT experts. "We must avail this opportunity and produce high calibre experts within the next ten years", and added that out of these sufficient numbers of IT experts could be absorbed within the country while highly talented individuals could launch their own companies.

Similarly, the remaining could be exported to Saudi Arabia and other international potential markets. He was optimistic that Pakistan could earn an additional ten billion Dollars from the remittances of these experts working abroad.

Earlier, Nazia and Sabahat presented a flower bouquet to Dr Khurram Tariq.