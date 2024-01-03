Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) grieved at Sartaj Aziz death

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of legendary economist and former finance minister Sartaj Aziz

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of legendary economist and former finance minister Sartaj Aziz.

During a condolence message here on Wednesday, he said that Mr. Sartaj Aziz had played a key role in reorganizing the national economy on strong and sound footings which also paved way to put Pakistan on road to progress and prosperity.

He said that the services of Sartaj Aziz were recognized at the national and international level.