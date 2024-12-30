Open Menu

Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara Expresses Shock Over Tragic Accident Of Korean Airlines

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara expresses shock over tragic accident of Korean airlines

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has expressed shock over the tragic accident of Korean airlines in which more than 179 passengers were killed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has expressed shock over the tragic accident of Korean airlines in which more than 179 passengers were killed.

In his condolence message on Monday, he has conveyed his sympathy with the Korean Government and people through the Korean Ambassador in Islamabad.

He said that it was the second major air incident after the Azerbaijan plane crashed in Turkmenistan. He has condoled with the dependants of deceased passengers who had lost their lives in this tragedy.

Related Topics

Accident Islamabad Faisalabad Azerbaijan Turkmenistan Chamber Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

Zero-tolerance to be adopted against land grabbers ..

Zero-tolerance to be adopted against land grabbers: DG FDA

1 minute ago
 Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) P ..

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara ..

1 minute ago
 C-5 nuclear power plant milestone in Pakistan, Chi ..

C-5 nuclear power plant milestone in Pakistan, China cooperation: PM

1 minute ago
 Cold weather prevailed in city

Cold weather prevailed in city

1 minute ago
 Fire erupted in cardboard factory in Karachi

Fire erupted in cardboard factory in Karachi

1 minute ago
 Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Auction generates AED 5.5 ..

Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Auction generates AED 5.5 million in sales

30 minutes ago
CM Bugti takes notice of closure of National Highw ..

CM Bugti takes notice of closure of National Highways: Rind

24 minutes ago
 600 ev buses to be bought to improve transport sys ..

600 ev buses to be bought to improve transport system: Azma Bokhari

24 minutes ago
 Infant dies in house fire in Jamshoro

Infant dies in house fire in Jamshoro

24 minutes ago
 Secretary Information visits DGPR, reviewed short ..

Secretary Information visits DGPR, reviewed short films, documentary competitio ..

24 minutes ago
 FCCI Chief condoles over death of Dy Chief of Busi ..

FCCI Chief condoles over death of Dy Chief of Business Recorder

24 minutes ago
 Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill ..

Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill: German minister

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan