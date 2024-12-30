Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara expresses shock over tragic accident of Korean airlines

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has expressed shock over the tragic accident of Korean airlines in which more than 179 passengers were killed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has expressed shock over the tragic accident of Korean airlines in which more than 179 passengers were killed.

In his condolence message on Monday, he has conveyed his sympathy with the Korean Government and people through the Korean Ambassador in Islamabad.

He said that it was the second major air incident after the Azerbaijan plane crashed in Turkmenistan. He has condoled with the dependants of deceased passengers who had lost their lives in this tragedy.