Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) chief stresses efficient use of water resources

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) : Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rana Sikandar-e-Azam Tuesday stressed efficient use of available water resources in the country.

He was talking to Australian researcher Professor Jim at the FCCI.

Dr Habib Aslam Gaba, Chairman FCCI Standing on Industry Academia Linkages, and Dr Farooq Yusuf of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad were also present.

The FCCI chief said that availability of water was gradually decreasing in Pakistan and we must adopt new technologies for efficient use of available water resources.

He welcomed Professor Jim and Dr Farooq and said that the FCCI had close liaison with the UAF, who were collaborating to foster industry-academia linkages.