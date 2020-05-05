Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) demands permission for traders to resume business activities

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rana Muhammad Sikandar-e-Azam Khan President has demanded the government allow the trader community to resume their business activities under efficient and effective safety measures, which could be finalised in consultation with chambers of commerce & industry and other leading trading organisations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) : Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rana Muhammad Sikandar-e-Azam Khan President has demanded the government allow the trader community to resume their business activities under efficient and effective safety measures, which could be finalised in consultation with chambers of commerce & industry and other leading trading organisations.

Addressing a news conference after chairing a consultative session, attended by representatives of various trade bodies, he said that the business community had bravely faced the brunt of unprecedented coronavirus and consequent lockdown, but now they were unable to continue it any more.

He said the business community of Faisalabad deliberated on critical situation caused by prolonged lockdown. The representatives of Anjumn-e-Tajran City, Supreme Anjumn-e-Tajran, Allied Group, Cloth board and other organisation also participated in the consultative session.

They unanimously decided to convey to the government that traders were unable to bear with the lockdown now and the government must allow them to restart their businesses with proper security and safety measures.

Rana Sikandar-e-Azam said that the FCCI, being the mother of all trade bodies, was fully aware of its social corporate responsibilities and its members had not only paid salaries to their employees during lockdown period but were also distributing free ration packs among daily-wagers, who had lost their livelihood due to the unusual closure of city markets and bazaars.

This meeting was also attended by Muhammad Aslam Bhali, Ayub Aslam Manj, Naseer Yousaf Vohra, Dr Mahmood Yousaf, Abas Haider, Chaudhry Talib, Shahid Jutt, Yaqoob Awan, Chaudhry Ijaz, Farooq Yousaf, Shahid Guccha and others.

Later, Naseer Yousuf Vohra prayed for early restoration of normal business activities.