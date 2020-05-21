UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Role During COVID-19 Commendable

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 03:03 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) role during COVID-19 commendable

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) made valuable contribution during COVID-19 by providing protective gear and face masks free of cost to doctors/paramedical staff here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) -:Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) made valuable contribution during COVID-19 by providing protective gear and face masks free of cost to doctors/paramedical staff here.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali stated this while accepting 500 PPE personal protective equipment gifted by FCCI's standing committee on health here on Thursday.

"Government has already mobilized its machinery and resources while best medical services are being provided to the corona patients in addition to making fool proof arrangements at quarantine centres receiving corona suspects coming from other countries".

He said a hectic awareness campaign was launched to sensitize people in favour of necessary precautionary measures.

Deputy Commissioner also appreciated local philanthropists who were generously donating PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to the medical staff working at the front line to control coronavirus.

He said that there was no shortage of PPE and entire staff deputed to look after corona patients had the necessary protective gear.

R.M.Sikandar Azam Khan ,President FCCI said Faisalabad developed the capacity to prepare protective gear locally, adding that manufacturers were exporting woven face masks made in abundance.

He said that surgical masks were also being prepared in large quantity. "Government should also allow its exports as these are available in surplus in Pakistan", he said.

Mian Muhammad Idrees, Chaudhry Talat and Syed Zia Alimdar Hussain were also present during the meeting.

