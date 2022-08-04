UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry For "Charter Of Economy"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry for "Charter of Economy"

The "Charter of Economy" is imperative for the economic survival and all political parties should sign it in greater interest of the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The "Charter of Economy" is imperative for the economic survival and all political parties should sign it in greater interest of the country.

This was demanded by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Atif Munir Sheikh while addressing a press conference with representative of all local trade bodies and associations.

He said political parties should play their role to put the country on way to progress and prosperity.

He said 58 chambers were in touch with him and they fully endorse his idea that political parties should sign the charter of economy. He clarified that the demand was totally non-political.

He reiterated that the business community had no political motives and their efforts were only for progress of the country. Vice President FCCI Rana Fayyaz Ahmad, Rana Ihtasham Javed, Shakeel Ahmad Ansari, Muhammad Shafique,Kashif Zia, Arif Ihsan Malik and other leaders were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Progress Chamber Shakeel Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

Govt to file reference in SC against PTI: Musadik

Govt to file reference in SC against PTI: Musadik

36 seconds ago
 LAC ED visits Alhamra Arts Gallery to see calligra ..

LAC ED visits Alhamra Arts Gallery to see calligraphy exhibition

38 seconds ago
 17 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

17 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

40 seconds ago
 17 criminals held, contraband seized

17 criminals held, contraband seized

41 seconds ago
 UAF ranked 120th best university of world

UAF ranked 120th best university of world

3 minutes ago
 NADRA launches interactive sessions with all polit ..

NADRA launches interactive sessions with all political parties

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.