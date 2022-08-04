Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry for "Charter of Economy"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The "Charter of Economy" is imperative for the economic survival and all political parties should sign it in greater interest of the country.

This was demanded by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Atif Munir Sheikh while addressing a press conference with representative of all local trade bodies and associations.

He said political parties should play their role to put the country on way to progress and prosperity.

He said 58 chambers were in touch with him and they fully endorse his idea that political parties should sign the charter of economy. He clarified that the demand was totally non-political.

He reiterated that the business community had no political motives and their efforts were only for progress of the country. Vice President FCCI Rana Fayyaz Ahmad, Rana Ihtasham Javed, Shakeel Ahmad Ansari, Muhammad Shafique,Kashif Zia, Arif Ihsan Malik and other leaders were also present.