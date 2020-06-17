Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has urged construction of two international level "Kabaddi" stadiums in Faisalabad as "FCCI-Lyallpur International Kabaddi Tournament" was expected to be held in December this year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has urged construction of two international level "Kabaddi" stadiums in Faisalabad as "FCCI-Lyallpur International Kabaddi Tournament" was expected to be held in December this year.

Addressing a meeting of FCCI Standing Committee on "Kabaddi", Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan President FCCI said that "Kabaddi" is the most popular and traditional game of Punjab: "Almost 90 percent players of national Kabaddi team belong to Faisalabad but there is no international level "Kabaddi" stadium in Faisalabad where we could arrange international or league events".

He urged the Punjab government to allocate land as well as funds for construction of two "Kabbadi" stadiums in Faisalabad.

He said that FCCI had main mandate to serve business and industrial communities,"But we are also trying to pay full attention to the promotion of Kabbadi under our social corporate responsibility (CSR)".

Earlier, Tayyab Gilani Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on "Kabaddi" said it was a privilege that twelve out of sixteen players of national "Kabaddi" belonged to this city.

He told the meeting that about ten years back a "Kabbadi" stadium was constructed but it was insufficient to accommodate international or league matches.

He appreciated zeal of Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan and hoped that he will play his proactive role for construction of "Kabaddi" stadiums.

He suggested that FCCI could include logo of "Kabaddi" and picture of the captain of national team in its brochure and publicity material. He also underlined the importance of coaching and referee course and requested FCCI to allocate its hall for proposed three-day coaching,referee course for "Kabaddi".

He also underlined the importance of specialized and innovative way of commentary on "Kabbadi" matches and demanded that FCCI should encourage the commentators as well as poets belonging to this city.

The meeting was attended by Shamas Latif Sahi, Shahbaz Ali, Ghulum Muhammad, Asad Randhawa,. Ghulum Ali, Arshad Ali, Shahzad Saleem Khokhar, Rana Muhammad Pervaiz, Rana Naseer, Rana Iftikhar, Abdul Hakeem, Waqar Azeem, and Salamat Ali and others.