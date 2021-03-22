UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Hails Revised Holidays

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:13 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) president Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed has welcomed the decision to observe weekly two holidays on Friday and Saturday instead of on Saturday and Sunday due to the spread of coronavirus.

Talking to APP, he said that earlier the business centers practically remained closed for three consecutive days as the business community of Faisalabad observe Friday as a weekly holiday. The situation was badly hitting the business activities in the city, he said and added the issue was immediately taken up with Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Provincial Minister for Culture & Colonies and other local parliamentarians hailing from this city.

They discussed the issue at the highest level and convinced the government to observe two holidays on Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday.

He thanked Khayal Ahmad Kastro, local parliamentarians, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner who strongly recommended and supported their genuine demand. He hoped that two holidays were sufficient to control the coronavirus without affecting the business activities.

