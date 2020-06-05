Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry president stresses enhancing Pak share in world halal market

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan has said that the world halal market is growing at a fast pace and Pakistan, especially the business community of Faisalabad, should enhance it share in this very important sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan has said that the world halal market is growing at a fast pace and Pakistan, especially the business community of Faisalabad, should enhance it share in this very important sector.

Talking to International Halal Certification (Pvt) Limited Chief Executive Officer Mufti Abdul Aziz Zeeshan in his office on Friday, he said that currently the total volume of global halal market was around $2 trillion, which was expected to jump to $12.14 trillion in 2024. He lamented that no Muslim country was included among top 10 halal food exporting countries and Pakistani share in it is only 0.25 per cent.

Continuing, the FCCI president said that Pakistan was an agriculture and Islamic country which stands forth in terms of livestock. He said that Pakistan was strategically located in close vicinity of potential markets of middle East and South East Asia. "Pakistan must exploit these opportunities and in this connection local business community will be encouraged to switch over to the halal market," he added.

He welcomed the visit of Mufti Abdul Aziz Zeeshan and said that the FCCI, in collaboration with the International Halal Certification (Pvt) Limited, would arrange an awareness session during the last week of August.

He said that poultry industry had also grown up and now it was not only fulfilling our domestic needs but also have surplus to be exported to different markets.

Mufti Abdul Aziz said that last year India exported red meat worth $21 billion. He said that international store chain Wal-Mart had set up a shelf of halal products just few years ago which has now been expended into a full-fledged section only due to heavy demand of halal products.

Quoting example of Thailand, he said that that country was exporting 120,000 halal products through its 300 dedicated factories. He said that Faisalabad had excelled in textile sector and hoped that they would also enter the halal market to enhance Pakistan's share in the field. He said that a workshop could be arranged on halal products, followed by sector specific awareness sessions.

During the meeting, executive members Chaudhry Talat Mahmood, Rana Ikramullah and Habib-ur-Rehman Gill were also present.