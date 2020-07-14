Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry secretary assumes charge

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) secretary general Malik Abdul Qayyum has assumed the charge

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) secretary general Malik Abdul Qayyum has assumed the charge.

Earlier, he had served many leading national and multinational groups on different key posts.

He will certainly play his role in bringing qualitative as well as quantitative improvementsin the overall working of the FCCI.