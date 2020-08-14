Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry to celebrate Independence Day

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will celebrate 74th Independence Day in a most befitting manner, here on Friday

The ID's celebrations will start with recitation of the Holy Quran in order to pay tribute to our forefathers who had laid their lives for an independent homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan, President FCCI and Mian Muhammad Idrees, former president FPCCI will unfurl the national flag in the Chamber's premises.

A well turned out contingent of the security staff will pay salute to the national flag.

The staff members will present national anthem and songs.

They will also briefly express their sentiments about the Pakistan movement.