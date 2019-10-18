Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry to arrange awareness session on kitchen gardening

UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will arrange special awareness session on kitchen gardening to encourage people to grow vegetables for their daily consumption within their houses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will arrange special awareness session on kitchen gardening to encourage people to grow vegetables for their daily consumption within their houses.

This was said by FCCI President Rana Sikandar Azam Khan while addressing a meeting of the FCCI standing Committee on Agri-Tourism and Civic Problems. He underlined the importance of direct linkages between farmers and consumers by eliminating or minimizing the role of middleman.

He said it would not only ensure reasonable price of commodities for growers but also provide an opportunity to consumers to get these items at comparatively cheaper rates.

He said the FCCI was trying its optimum best to safeguard interests of farmers who were backbone of the rural economy.

Earlier, Khalid Shah, Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Agri-tourism and Civic Problems, said a two-day kitchen gardening festival would be held here on October 19-20, during which a comprehensive campaign will be launched to give much needed awareness to people to start kitchen gardening on the land available in their houses.

