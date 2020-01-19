UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry To Help LUMS Graduates Get Jobs In Local Industries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 12:23 AM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry to help LUMS graduates get jobs in local industries

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Sikandar-e-Azam has said the chamber will evolve a strategy to help LUMS graduates get jobs in local industries and commercial units

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ):Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Sikandar-e-Azam has said the chamber will evolve a strategy to help LUMS graduates get jobs in local industries and commercial units.

Talking to a delegation of students from the institution, he said no doubt LUMS was a leading business related education institution in which students were being offered jobs even before their graduation.

The FCCI president said after M3 Industrial Estate completion, Allama Iqbal City was being established near Sahianwala Interchange.

He said he would arrange a function in which LUMS faculty could give presentation to the industrialist about their future needs of qualified human resource.

Earlier, Mazhar Hussain, Director Students Support Service LUMS, said that 4,800 students had been enrolled in five different schools of LUMS.

"Out of them, 11,00 pass out every years," he said.

