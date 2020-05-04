UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry To Plant One Million Saplings On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 06:37 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry to plant one million saplings on Independence Day

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) in collaboration with Govt College Women University (GCWU) will plant one million saplings on independence day this year while business community will also help GCWU to set up a tree nursery over 200 acres of land in its new campus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) in collaboration with Govt College Women University (GCWU) will plant one million saplings on independence day this year while business community will also help GCWU to set up a tree nursery over 200 acres of land in its new campus.

This was stated by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) president Rana Muhammad Sikandar-e-Azam while addressing the first meeting of FCCI Standing Committee on Clean & Green Faisalabad.

He said that FCCI members were always taking keen interest in making the city lush green. He said that FCCI had twice planted trees along Canal Road with an estimated cost of Rs 5 million each. However, he lamented that the construction of underpass had wasted their all efforts.

He welcomed the visit of Vice Chancellor GCWU Robeena Farooq and assured her that tree plantation would be started as soon as boundary wall of new campus was completed.

He said that Lion Club was also collaborating with the FCCI in undertaking different welfare projects. "It has installed a water filtration plant in Madina Town Campus of Govt College Women University", he said and assured that more facilities would also be provided on need basis.

Continuing, FCCI president said that other welfare organizations were also working in this city but they prefer cosmetics shows. "On other hand FCCI is serious in making its projects result-oriented", he added.

Dr. Robeena Farooq said that 390 acres of land had been allocated for new campus of this university. She said that administration block and two hostels would also be constructed there.

She said that boundary of the new campus would be completed within a period of one and a half years, however 50 percent work would be completed by the end of December.

She said the University had allocated 200 acres of land for raising tree nursery.

"The plants prepared in it would be supplied to other departments and organizations to make Pakistan an environment-friendly country", she said and underlined the need for canal water for this nursery.

She urged the FCCI to help this university in getting sufficient quota of canal water for new campus.

The meeting was also attended by Bilal Waheed Sheikh Vice President FCCI, Muzmmal Sultan, Farooq Yousuf, Habibur Rehman Gill and Engineer Babar Shahzad.

