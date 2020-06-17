Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry to continue provision of PPE to medical, paramedical staff: Rana Sikandar

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) is fully cognizant of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) and it will continue provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to medical and paramedical staff deputed to look after coronavirus patients

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) is fully cognizant of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) and it will continue provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to medical and paramedical staff deputed to look after coronavirus patients.

This was said by FCCI President Rana Sikandar Azam Khan while addressing a function to hand over PPE, face masks and shields etc. for medical staff of Allied Hospital and General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. In this connection, a simple ceremony was held in the board room of FCCI which was attended by President Ultimate Lions Club Engineer Ahmad Hassan and President Crowns Lions Club Azhar Chaudhry.

Rana Sikandar Azam Khan highlighted the efforts of FCCI members and said that they have already played a pro-active role to serve ailing humanity, adding, "Our members have started their efforts to provide PPE to medical staff which is fighting against coronavirus." He said that now with the help of Ultimate Lions Club and Crowns Clubs, 120 protective suits, 360 shields, 120 N-95 masks and three hundred 3-ply masks are being donated to Allied Hospital. Similarly, 80 protective suits, 240 shields, 75 N-95 masks and two hundred 3-ply masks are being provided to the medical and paramedical staff to the General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad, he added.

He further told that Executive Member Babar Shahzad will also provide 100 masks on need basis. He requested the doctors to communicate their immediate needs in writing so that their requirements could be fulfilled with the help of FCCI members.

He thanked Presidents of Ultimate and Crowns Lions clubs and said that FCCI is the best platform to organize CSR activities in an organized and scientific manner. He urged upon the NGOs to utilize this platform to further expand their welfare activities.

Receiving donation Dr. Akram of Allied Hospital thanked FCCI and said, "Coronavirus is a national challenge and we must stand united to fight it out."Dr. Ijaz of General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad emphasized on people to observe SOPs to save them from this pandemic. He said that government as well as local philanthropists are providing them PPE. He said, "We should remain vigilant and try to save ourselves from this disease."Chaudhry Azhar of Crowns Lions Club said that they would continue to provide the PPE to the medical and paramedical staff fighting as front line soldiers against coronavirus.