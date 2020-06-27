Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry urges people to save youths from drugs

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rana Sikandar Azam Khan Friday urged families to keep strict eye on youngsters to save them from drug consumption

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rana Sikandar Azam Khan Friday urged families to keep strict eye on youngsters to save them from drug consumption.

In a message on "International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking", he said: "We must focus to reduce its consumption in order to make Pakistan a drug-free country".

He said the FCCI had constituted a special standing committee on drug abuse which was regularlyorganizing awareness sessions in educational institutes. The committee would be further activatedto create hatred against drugs in the young generation, he added.