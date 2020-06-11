UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry's One-year Audit To Be Carried Out

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 07:40 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry's one-year audit to be carried out

The ad-hoc committee of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will conduct comprehensive audit of the Chamber for one year from 1st of October 2018 to 30th of September 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The ad-hoc committee of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will conduct comprehensive audit of the Chamber for one year from 1st of October 2018 to 30th of September 2019.

A spokesman for the FCCI said on Thursday that in this connection, services of two senior auditors had been hired. They have been mandated to complete internal audit of this period during one week.

However, later audit of FCCI accounts for last ten years will also be undertaken in phased manner.

The committee will audit cash payments in addition to the payments made through cheques.

He further said that during random audit of last six months, misappropriation of approximately Rs.3.7 million was detected. Hence FCCI Executive Committee had decided to verify all payments made during last ten years.

In this connection three employees of the chamber had earlier tendered resignations while another was dismissed, he added.

