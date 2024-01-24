Open Menu

Faisalabad Commissioner Meets Turkish Consul General

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 06:07 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed called on Turkish Consul General Durmus Bastug at her office, here on Wednesday.

She briefed the consul general about historical, cultural and geographical aspects of the division. She said Faisalabad was the third largest city of the country, which was also called 'Manchester of Pakistan' being a textile hub, having the huge demand for its textile products worldwide.

The commissioner also informed the guest about the agriculture sector and crops situation in the region. She said that a state-of-the-art business facilitation centre was functional in the city to provide services to the business community under one roof.

In the next phase, an electronic public transport system was being introduced in the city, she added.

She also invited the consul general to visit Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company), industries and historical buildings. The commissioner informed the consul general about importance of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad. The commissioner showed a model of the Clock Tower in the commissioner's office to the consul general and informed about its history.

The consul general thanked the commissioner and said his visit to the city was memorable. He also showed interest in a detailed visit to the city in near future.

