UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Development Authorities Seals Six Illegal Housing Colonies

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:12 PM

Faisalabad Development Authorities seals six illegal housing colonies

The Faisalabad Development Authorities sealed six illegal housing colonies on Monday besides removing their sale offices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authorities sealed six illegal housing colonies on Monday besides removing their sale offices.

A spokesman for the FDA said Jaleel Town and Naveed Park of Chak No.

217-RB, Palm Valley, Madina Valley, Raheem Valley and Balawal Town of Chak No.219-RB were sealed.

He said letters had also been forwarded to the Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa), the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limitedto avoid from providing facilities in the colonies until and unless its developers getapproval from the FDA.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Water Company Sale Gas From Housing

Recent Stories

Yas Island ‘Safe Zone’ now in place for UFC Fi ..

1 minute ago

100-year old Al-Sarh tree discovered in Abu Dhabi

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Malawi President on Indep ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Comoros President on Inde ..

46 minutes ago

ADGM inks partnership with IRENA to promote sustai ..

46 minutes ago

Dr. Zafar Mirza tests positive for Coronavirus

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.