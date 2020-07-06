Faisalabad Development Authorities seals six illegal housing colonies

The Faisalabad Development Authorities sealed six illegal housing colonies on Monday besides removing their sale offices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authorities sealed six illegal housing colonies on Monday besides removing their sale offices.

A spokesman for the FDA said Jaleel Town and Naveed Park of Chak No.

217-RB, Palm Valley, Madina Valley, Raheem Valley and Balawal Town of Chak No.219-RB were sealed.

He said letters had also been forwarded to the Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa), the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limitedto avoid from providing facilities in the colonies until and unless its developers getapproval from the FDA.