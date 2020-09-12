Faisalabad Development Authority arranges anti dengue awareness walk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) organized an awareness walk against dengue which started from FDA Complex and concluded at the same place

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) organized an awareness walk against dengue which started from FDA Complex and concluded at the same place.

Additional Director General Amer Aziz led the walk while directors Junaid Hasan Manj, Asma Mohsin, Yasir Ijaz Chatta, other officers, Staff members and representatives of civil society participated in the walk.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with messages to end dengue besides adopting precautionary measures against it.

Expressing his views, Additional Director General Amer Aziz said that the government departmentsand institutions were actively performing duties to control breeding of dengue larvae. However,cooperation of people was vital.