Faisalabad Development Authority Celebrates Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:35 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has celebrated 74th Independence Day.

In this connection, a simple ceremony was arranged at Faisalabad Arts Council where FDA Director General Asima Ejaz Cheema cut a cake to celebrate the I'Day.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Pakistan came into existence after great sacrifices of millions of faithful.

She urged the nation to play their dynamic role for elimination of corruption and transform Pakistan into a fully developed country.

Director Faisalabad Arts Council and officers of FDA were also present on the occasion.

They also offered Dua for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

