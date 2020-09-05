UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Development Authority Chairman Assumes Charge

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 08:44 PM

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhary Lateef Nazar assumed charge of his office as Chairman of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

The new FDA Chairman was accorded a lively reception when he reached at FDA Complex where Provincial Minister Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Faiz Ullah Kamoka, MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad, MNA Raza Nasrullah Ghumman, MPA Shakeel Shahid, Parliamentary Secretary for Environmental Protection MPA Adil Parvaiz Gujjar, MPA Chaudhary Ali Akhtar, Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javaid and others were present.

Director General FDA Muhammad Sohail Khawaja welcomed the new Chairman and briefed him about performance of the authority.

On the occasion, the new FDA Chairman was decorated with a traditional turban as a gesture of acknowledgment.

The chairman affirmed that he would strive had to improve performance of FDA and ensure efficient services to the people. He added that "doors of his office will remain open for all and sundry", and genuine complaints would be resolved on top priority basis.

