Faisalabad Development Authority Demolished Structures At Illegal Housing Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:49 AM

Faisalabad Development Authority demolished structures at illegal housing schemes

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team has demolished illegal constructions at five unapproved housing colonies in Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team has demolished illegal constructions at five unapproved housing colonies in Jaranwala.

The FDA sources said here on Tuesday that the illegal structures were demolished in Al-Janat City, Al-Rehman Garden, VIP-Block in chak 121-GB, Dawood City and Yousaf Town.

FDA had been directed the developers to fulfill all legal requirements, otherwisethey would not be allowed to sell plots in the housing schemes, the FDA sources concluded.

