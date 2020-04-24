UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Development Authority DG For Speedy Completion Of Kashmir Bridge Underpass

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:13 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority DG for speedy completion of Kashmir bridge underpass

Director General, Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has directed the officers concerned to ensure the completion the mega project of Kashmir bridge underpass at canal road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General, Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has directed the officers concerned to ensure the completion the mega project of Kashmir bridge underpass at canal road.

He said that WASA utility services should be completed adjacent to the project so that no issue was left behind in final completion of the underpass.

He issued these directions while inspecting the construction of Kashmir bridge underpass here Friday. DMD WASA Jabbar Anwar, Director Planning Ghulam Shabbir, Director Water Distribution Saqib Raza and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The DG directed for rehabilitation of WASA pipelines by using all technical skills for durability of the services.

He inspected the different parts of under-construction underpass and reviewed the quality of construction.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Water Road All

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

1 hour ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.