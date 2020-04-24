Faisalabad Development Authority DG for speedy completion of Kashmir bridge underpass

Director General, Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has directed the officers concerned to ensure the completion the mega project of Kashmir bridge underpass at canal road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General, Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has directed the officers concerned to ensure the completion the mega project of Kashmir bridge underpass at canal road.

He said that WASA utility services should be completed adjacent to the project so that no issue was left behind in final completion of the underpass.

He issued these directions while inspecting the construction of Kashmir bridge underpass here Friday. DMD WASA Jabbar Anwar, Director Planning Ghulam Shabbir, Director Water Distribution Saqib Raza and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The DG directed for rehabilitation of WASA pipelines by using all technical skills for durability of the services.

He inspected the different parts of under-construction underpass and reviewed the quality of construction.