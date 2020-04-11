UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Development Authority DG Stresses Completion Of Underpass At The Earliest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 08:17 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Suhail Khwaja has said that construction work on mega project of Kashmir Bridge Underpass should not be delayed due to the current lockdown

He said that barrels of underpass be completed speedily by taking advantage of less traffic on the site due to lockdown as part of precautions against the spread of coronavirus.

He said this while inspecting the latest progress of underpass construction work here on Saturday.

Chief Engineer FDA Shahid Mehmood, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta, other officers and representatives of NLC were also present on the occasion.

He said that the project was very significant in the city development and to address the issue of traffic pressure on this busiest canal road. He stressed the need for keeping all safety and precautionary measures active while maintaining the pace of construction process.

