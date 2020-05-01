UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Development Authority Employees Contribute To Chief Minister Corona Relief Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:29 PM

Employees of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) have contributed to the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Corona Relief Fund

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Employees of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) have contributed to the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Corona Relief Fund.

Director General FDA Mohammad Sohail Khawaja said here Friday that FDA employees of grade 1 to 16 have contributed their one-day salary to CM Corona Relief Fund while officers of grade17-19 have deposited their two-day salary in the fund.

Similarly, the officers above grade 19 have contributed their three-day salary to the fund, he added.

He said that FDA is striving hard to deal with coronavirus pandemic and in this connection, it has appointed staff in quarantine centers besides ensuring washing and cleaning of all city roads, commercial markets, bazaars and residential colonies.

