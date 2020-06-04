Faisalabad Development Authority establishes 'Khidmat Markaz' for approval of private housing schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :On the direction of Punjab government, Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has established special "Khidmat Markaz" for according approval of private housing schemes by speedy completing departmental process.

This was informed by FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja while presiding over a meeting. Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Director Town Planning Mehr Ayub, Director Planning and Development Hasan Zaheer, Deputy Director Admin Yasir Ijaz Chathha and other officers were also present in the meeting.

The FDA Director General said that Secretary Housing Punjab had issued orders to all development authorities in Punjab to set up "Khidmat Markaz" and FDA had established this 'Markaz' immediately in pursuance of the directions.

He said that "Khidmat Markaz" was a revolutionary step of the Punjab government to promote housing sector. He said that coordinated strategy would be followed to give approval to housing schemes and departments of revenue, environment protection, irrigation, WASA, etc.

would be connected through web portal to check status of applications relating to issuance of NOCs and other departmental process.

He informed that 60 days had been fixed for according approval to housing scheme after submission of files as par check list. He explained that the time would be stopped in case of shortage of any document in file and time would be restarted from completion of documents.

He hoped that process of other relating departments would also be accelerated because departmental performance would be supervised directly by the Punjab government.

The FDA Director General directed the officers to take appropriate measures for success of "Khidmat Markaz" and departmental performance should be improved as per expectations of government as well as public. FDA would play its due role for promotion of housing sector, he added.