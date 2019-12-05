UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Actions Against Illegal Housing Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 02:20 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) while taking action against illegal housing schemes, commercial properties and encroachments in the city, demolished illegal construction in private housing schemes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) -:Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) while taking action against illegal housing schemes, commercial properties and encroachments in the city, demolished illegal construction in private housing schemes.

In this connection, Town Planning-II and FDA Demolish Squad conducted operation and demolished illegal construction in Din Paradise phase-II, Al-Haq Homes in chak No 223-RB and Omega Residencia, Sargodha road and sealed their offices.

