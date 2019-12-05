Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) actions against illegal housing schemes

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) while taking action against illegal housing schemes, commercial properties and encroachments in the city, demolished illegal construction in private housing schemes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) -:Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) while taking action against illegal housing schemes, commercial properties and encroachments in the city, demolished illegal construction in private housing schemes.

In this connection, Town Planning-II and FDA Demolish Squad conducted operation and demolished illegal construction in Din Paradise phase-II, Al-Haq Homes in chak No 223-RB and Omega Residencia, Sargodha road and sealed their offices.