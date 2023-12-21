Open Menu

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Decides To Promotes Four Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2023 | 09:09 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Departmental Promotion Committee of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has decided to promote four FDA employees in next grades.

After chairing the meeting of departmental promotion committee, Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that the committee reviewed promotion cases of 4 FDA employees and decided to promote the employees including Shabbir Sajid Gujjar, Mehmood Alam, Muhammad Javaid and Muhammad Younus.

He said that Shabbir Sajid Gajjar was promoted as Assistant Director IT and Mehmood Alam as Assistant Director Finance while Muhammad Javaid and Muhammad Younus were promoted as Office Assistant in grade-16.

Additional Director General FDA Junaid Hasan Manj, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, Director Town Planning Asma Muhsin and others were also present in the meeting.

