Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) extends date for payment of arrears of plots till Jun 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has extended the date for payment of arrears of development/additional development charges of plots in FDA city by June 30

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has extended the date for payment of arrears of development/additional development charges of plots in FDA city by June 30.

Now the plot owners should pay their pending dues without fine by June 30. This facility had been approved to facilitate them in a governing body meeting held with FDA chairman Mian Waris Aziz.

FDA Director General Dr Zahid Ikram Tuesday said that development work including electricity, development of parks and others were in full swing in all blocks for which funds were required.

He requested the plot owners to pay their pending dues immediately to help the authority for continuing development work without any interval.

He also directed the director estate management to serve notices on defaulters for early payments.