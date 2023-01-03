UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Extends Date For Payment Of Arrears Of Plots Till Jun 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) extends date for payment of arrears of plots till Jun 30

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has extended the date for payment of arrears of development/additional development charges of plots in FDA city by June 30

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has extended the date for payment of arrears of development/additional development charges of plots in FDA city by June 30.

Now the plot owners should pay their pending dues without fine by June 30. This facility had been approved to facilitate them in a governing body meeting held with FDA chairman Mian Waris Aziz.

FDA Director General Dr Zahid Ikram Tuesday said that development work including electricity, development of parks and others were in full swing in all blocks for which funds were required.

He requested the plot owners to pay their pending dues immediately to help the authority for continuing development work without any interval.

He also directed the director estate management to serve notices on defaulters for early payments.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Fine June All

Recent Stories

SEDD carries out about 30 Benchmarks

SEDD carries out about 30 Benchmarks

5 minutes ago
 No accident or injury reported during New Year Eve ..

No accident or injury reported during New Year Eve&#039;s celebrations : Dubai P ..

35 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

43 minutes ago
 In-person classes suspended at Jeddah, Rabigh, Khu ..

In-person classes suspended at Jeddah, Rabigh, Khulais schools

3 minutes ago
 Flour quota increased for Burewala

Flour quota increased for Burewala

3 minutes ago
 KP Science & Tech Directorate appoints Supervisor ..

KP Science & Tech Directorate appoints Supervisor Interdisciplinary Research Tra ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.