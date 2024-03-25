Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Online System Activated
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 06:54 PM
The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has activated its online system for payment of property transfer fee and other dues
An FDA spokesman said here on Monday that the FDA system would facilitate property owners to pay their fees and dues by sitting in their homes instead of visiting banks.
He said that initially the property owner would have to get a voucher from one-window counter after which the FDA staff would upload his entire property data on the FDA app and later the property owner could pay fee online.
The property owners should write their personal phone number and email address in their property files so that the FDA could inform them about departmental services and its procedure by protecting them from agent mafia, he added.
