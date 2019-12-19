(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) retrieved shops and godowns beneath Nishatabad overhead bridge

FAISALABAD -:Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) retrieved shops and godowns beneath Nishatabad overhead bridge.

FDA spokesman said Thursday that the local administration had constructed 13 shops and 5 godowns which were later on grabbed by squatters and took stay orders from the court.

However,the competent court of law rejected the false cases.

On the direction of Director General FDA Muhammad Sohail Khawaja,the team conducted operation and retrieved shops and godowns, he added.