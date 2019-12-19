UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Retrieved Shops And Godowns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:31 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) retrieved shops and godowns

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) retrieved shops and godowns beneath Nishatabad overhead bridge

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) -:Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) retrieved shops and godowns beneath Nishatabad overhead bridge.

FDA spokesman said Thursday that the local administration had constructed 13 shops and 5 godowns which were later on grabbed by squatters and took stay orders from the court.

However,the competent court of law rejected the false cases.

On the direction of Director General FDA Muhammad Sohail Khawaja,the team conducted operation and retrieved shops and godowns, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad From Court

Recent Stories

UAE a global force in public health, Sheikh Mohame ..

21 minutes ago

EU to Look Into Criminal Prosecution Threats Again ..

11 minutes ago

21 FGH temporary doctors to go regular in coming w ..

11 minutes ago

Readymade garments worth $1.156 billion exported i ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber spotlights Ethiopia’s Expo 2020 pl ..

36 minutes ago

Putin Says If US Wants to Help Ukraine, 'They Bett ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.