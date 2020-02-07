Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) seal properties on unauthorized land

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing societies as well as two under-construction houses on unauthorized land

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) -:Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing societies as well as two under-construction houses on unauthorized land.

FDA sources said here Friday that their team led by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ahmed Goraya, while taking action against illegal colonies, sealed Tech Town-V, Doctors City and two under-construction houses in Image Villas.

On the directions of Director General FDA, Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, legal action against unapproved/illegal housing schemes was being taken without any discrimination, sources added.