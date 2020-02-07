UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Seal Properties On Unauthorized Land

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:48 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) seal properties on unauthorized land

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing societies as well as two under-construction houses on unauthorized land

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) -:Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing societies as well as two under-construction houses on unauthorized land.

FDA sources said here Friday that their team led by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ahmed Goraya, while taking action against illegal colonies, sealed Tech Town-V, Doctors City and two under-construction houses in Image Villas.

On the directions of Director General FDA, Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, legal action against unapproved/illegal housing schemes was being taken without any discrimination, sources added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Housing

Recent Stories

Chinese citizens mourn death of doctor who warned ..

1 minute ago

4 passengers coming from Abud dhabi diagnosed with ..

40 seconds ago

Cold, dry weather expected in most parts of countr ..

41 seconds ago

Clattering of spoons, forks coming from restaurant ..

43 seconds ago

The Provincial Working Development Party (PDWP) ap ..

46 seconds ago

Govt provides Rs24.42bn for reconstruction of hous ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.