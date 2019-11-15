UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Seal Two Illegal Housing Colonies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:32 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) -:Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished infrastructure.

FDA spokesperson said here Friday, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner/Director General FDA Muhammad Ali, FDA team check legal status of the colonies and sealed Omega Residensia near Chak No.

3 JB and Husnain City near Chak No. 5-JB.The developers established the societies without approval and fulfilling other legal requirements.

The team applying heavy machinery demolished main gate, boundary walls and offices.

