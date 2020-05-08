Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three illegal housing colonies

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team has sealed three illegal housing colonies on Satiana road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) -:Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team has sealed three illegal housing colonies on Satiana road.

FDA spokesperson said here on Friday the developers of the housing schemes had been directed to get approval by fulfilling all legal requirements before selling plots otherwise they would not be allowed to continue their business.

The enforcement team comprised on Estate Officer Imtiaz Ahmed Goraya and others had sealed Model Town City-II in chak No 238-RB, Tech Town phase-V in chak 225-RB and Al-Harmain city.