Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed a plot in Madina Town over illegal construction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 )

A spokesman of the FDA said Thursday that plot holders were bound to seek prior approval from the authority for construction of any type on their plots but during checking the FDA teams found that owner of Plot No.

69-Z-SSR was making constructions illegally. Therefore, the FDA team sealed the plot immediately while further action against their owner was under progress.

Meanwhile, the FDA team also prohibited illegal constructions on old railway line at Abid Shaheed Road in Madina Town and warned the land grabbers to abstain from illicit construction, otherwise, they would be sent behind the bars.