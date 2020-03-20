UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Suspends Public Entry To Office

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 02:31 PM

On the directions of Punjab government, Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has suspended entry of general public to the office in the wake of possible spread of corona virus

According to the directions issued by the Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, the citizen could contact at one-window counter's phone numbers 041-9201515 and 041-9200978 or cell No 0341-2245666 for their work and other necessary information.

According to the directions issued by the Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, the citizen could contact at one-window counter's phone numbers 041-9201515 and 041-9200978 or cell No 0341-2245666 for their work and other necessary information.

He said that under the directions of Punjab government, staff in the office was being curtailed and staff on important seats only will work in the office,while other staff will be available on phone.

He said that a letter has been written to Punjab Information Technology board for preparing Skype account for FDA. After this account, FDA staff will perform their duties online.

